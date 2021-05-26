Walmart says a ‘bad actor’ sent racist emails from its account

(CNN) - Walmart is responding to an uproar over racist emails.

The company says they were sent from its account by what it called "bad actor".

On Twitter Monday, dozens of people said they got emails with a racial slur from a Walmart account.

It happened after someone created fake shopping accounts on Walmart's site using the recipients' email addresses.

An auto-generated "Welcome to Walmart" email was sent to the accounts after they signed up. The email contained the N-word.

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement, "An external bad actor" created fake user accounts "with obvious intent to offend our customers."

According to the statement, the retail giant was appalled by the emails and is taking measures to ensure this doesn't happen again.

The company didn't say how many people received the email.