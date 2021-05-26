Massachusetts declared healthiest state by Boston University

In a year shaped by a global pandemic Massachusetts emerged as the healthiest state in 2020.

That's according to a new report from Boston university and the digital health company 'Sharecare'.

Researchers created the rankings based on a range of health, community, and financial factors.

Massachusetts landed at number one followed by Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland and New York.

For the second year in a row, Mississippi was named the unhealthiest state in the country.

Rounding out the top five unhealthiest states were Arkansas, New Mexico, West Virginia and Kentucky.