(CNN) - Everyone is awesome in Lego world.

The toy maker is releasing its first ever LGBTQ-themed set named "Everyone is Awesome".

It contains 346 pieces, including 11 figures, each with an assigned rainbow color.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

Lego says the model was inspired by the class rainbow flag to symbolize solidarity with the community.

The new set goes on sale in June to mark Pride Month.