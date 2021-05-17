Target drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers, employees

MINNEAPOLIS (KVOA) - Target is the latest retailer to ease its mask mandate.

In a press release Monday, Target said it would "no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances".

The retailer says it recommends that customers and employees who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing masks.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors.

Trader Joe's was the first retailer to drop its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

Walmart announced Friday that fully vaccinated workers and customers do not have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated.

Costco also announced on Friday that members and guests who are fully vaccinated could enter a Costco without a mask or face shield if their state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.