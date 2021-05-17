Columbus city council approves Andre Hill settlement

The Columbus city council has approved a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill, a black man shot and killed by a former Columbus police officer last December.

Hill was shot by Officer Adam Coy on December 22 as he responded to a non-emergency call for a vehicle being turned on and off repeatedly.

Body camera footage showed Hill standing in a garage and then being shot by Officer Coy, who yelled to a fellow officer that he thought hill had a gun.

Coy shot hill four times.

Hill, who was not armed, later died at a hospital.

The $10 million settlement was reached last Friday and approved by the city council today.

Hill family attorney Ben Crump said the settlement was the largest ever for a pre-trial excessive use of force case in the state of Ohio.