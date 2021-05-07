Smoke alarm recall

Kidde is recalling hundreds of thousands of smoke detectors because they don't actually alert customers to fires.

Affected models include the company's Tru-Sense smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

They were sold at retailers like Wal-Mart, home depot and amazon between May of 2019 and last September.

No incidents have been reported yet but people with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.

The company promises to send replacements within three days of receiving claims.

Consumers with the affected models can contact Kidde about registering for a replacement online or at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.