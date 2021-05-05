Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former President Donald Trump won’t return to Facebook — for now.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board voted to uphold his ban from the platform after his account was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

While uploading the suspension, the board faulted Facebook for the way it made the decision, calling it “not appropriate” to suspend him indefinitely.

The board says Facebook has six months to reexamine its “arbitrary” penalty.