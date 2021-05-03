Maine Sen. Collins says she was ‘appalled’ Utah Republicans booed Romney

(CNN) - Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she was "appalled" that Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney.

Romney was booed Saturday at the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention.

He also narrowly avoided being censured by his state party for his votes in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trials.

A day later, Sen. Collins defended Romney's record and leadership.

"I was appalled. Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who serves his state and our country well. We, Republicans, need to remember that we are united by fundamental principles such as a belief in personal responsibility, individual freedom, opportunity, free markets, a strong national defense," Collins said. "Those are the principles that unite us. We are not a party that is led by just one person."

Collins also defended Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the third ranking House GOP leader who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year. She said Cheney is "a woman of strength and conscience".

Collins was one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial.

Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.