DEA launches Project Wave Breaker to stop flood of deadly fentanyl

WASHINGTON – Tuesday the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced a new initiative, Project Wave Breaker, to disrupt the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

Along the Southwest border, seizures of fentanyl-laced pills increased more than 89% from January 2019 to December 2020.

“While a major entry point for fentanyl is the Southwest border, the cartels are spreading their poison into communities across the Nation,” D. Christopher Evans, DEA Acting Administrator said in a news release. “Through this initiative, we’re tackling a very real public health, public safety, and national security threat, identifying the most egregious street-level networks in our communities and working our way up through the supply chain.”

According to the DEA, the project's goal is to disrupt the flow of fentanyl in the United States. Eleven DEA divisions will participate in the project, including the Phoenix division.

The DEA said the 11 divisions account for 85% of all synthetic opioids seized by the DEA in 2020.

It will use analytical intelligence assets to target the activities of Mexican transnational criminal organizations. The DEA said these are the primary suppliers and distributors of illicit fentanyl and fentanyl substances throughout the U.S.

The DEA said the project aims to reduce the amount of fentanyl coming across the Southwest border, reduce crime and violence associated with drug trafficking, and ultimately save lives by reducing the demand for illicit fentanyl.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

"Mexican cartels, particularly the Sinaloa Cartel, have capitalized on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse and abuse in the United States, flooding communities with illicit fentanyl and driving the record-setting rates of overdose deaths," the DEA said in a news release. "According to the most recently published CDC provisional data, more than 87,200 people died from an overdose last year, marking the largest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased nearly 60 percent during the same 12-month period ending September 1, 2020."

For resources and additional information on fentanyl and other illicit drugs, visit www.dea.gov/divisions/facts-about-fentanyl.