How to watch: Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd make their closing arguments Monday. The eventual verdict will come in a city and nation on edge over the outcome.

Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of the event. The four officers at the scene were quickly fired and charged in his death.

The agonizing bystander video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The video’s release sparked immediate protests and sometimes violent riots nationwide and around the world. Closing arguments are set for Monday in Chauvin’s trial on murder and manslaughter charges.

Each side will be seeking to distill three weeks of testimony into a compelling argument that persuades jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.

For prosecutors, it’s that Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he pinned him to the pavement for more than 9 minutes in a clear misuse of force. They will recap expert testimony that condemned Chauvin’s pinning of Floyd for more than 9 minutes as an unreasonable use of force. They’ll also remind jurors of multiple medical experts who testified that Floyd died of asphyxia. And they may yet again play some of the wrenching video of Floyd’s arrest.

Chauvin’s defense attorney will likely highlight his own medical experts testifying that Floyd died due to his drug use and bad heart. The defense rested its case last week without putting Chauvin on the stand. Chauvin informed the court last Thursday that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

