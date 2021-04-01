Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan shoes’ off the market

(CNN) - It looks like Nike has won the battle over Lil Nas X's limited edition Satan shoe and could win the war.

On Thursday, the federal judge granted Nike's temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF.

That means for now, the $1,000 Satanic-themed shoes can not be sold and orders cannot be filled.

Nike sued the design company on Monday.

RELATED: Lil Nas X responds to uproar over ‘Satan’ shoes

Its lawyers argue consumers associated Nike with the devilish shoes and even threatened to boycott them.

The shoe giant claims the Satanic association dilutes its famous Nike swoosh.

MSCHF's attorneys compared the 666 pairs of modified shoes to art, and said every pair except one had already been shipped.

The judge said the case will continue, but it's likely Nike will prevails in its trademark claims.