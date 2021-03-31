Skip to Content

Honda fuel pump recall

National

Honda is recalling more than half a million vehicles.

The automaker is voluntarily recalling 628,000 Hondas and Acuras from the 2018 to 2020 model years to replace their fuel pumps.

Included in the recall is the CR-V SUV, the company's top selling vehicle in the U.S.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may be defective and could eventually result in the vehicle stalling, which could cause a crash.

Owners will get a recall notice in the mail.

Honda says they've received no reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition.

FULL RECALL LIST

Acura:

  • 2019 ILX
  • 2019-2020 MDX
  • 2019-2020 MDX Hybrid
  • 2019-2020 RDX
  • 2019-2020 TLX

Honda:

  • 2019-2020 Accord
  • 2019 Accord Hybrid
  • 2019 Civic Coupe and Si Coupe
  • 2019-2020 Civic Hatchback
  • 2019 Civic Sedan and Si Sedan
  • 2019 Civic Type R
  • 2018-2019 CR-V
  • 2019 Fit
  • 2019 HR-V
  • 2019-2020 Insight
  • 2019 Odyssey
  • 2019 Passport
  • 2019 Pilot
  • 2019 Ridgeline

