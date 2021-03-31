Honda fuel pump recall

Honda fuel pump recallNew
Honda is recalling more than half a million vehicles.
The automaker is voluntarily recalling 628,000 Hondas and Acuras from the 2018 to 2020 model years to replace their fuel pumps.
Included in the recall is the CR-V SUV, the company's top selling vehicle in the U.S.
The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may be defective and could eventually result in the vehicle stalling, which could cause a crash.
Owners will get a recall notice in the mail.
Honda says they've received no reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition.
FULL RECALL LIST
Acura:
- 2019 ILX
- 2019-2020 MDX
- 2019-2020 MDX Hybrid
- 2019-2020 RDX
- 2019-2020 TLX
Honda:
- 2019-2020 Accord
- 2019 Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Civic Coupe and Si Coupe
- 2019-2020 Civic Hatchback
- 2019 Civic Sedan and Si Sedan
- 2019 Civic Type R
- 2018-2019 CR-V
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019-2020 Insight
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Ridgeline