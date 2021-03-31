Honda fuel pump recall

Honda is recalling more than half a million vehicles.

The automaker is voluntarily recalling 628,000 Hondas and Acuras from the 2018 to 2020 model years to replace their fuel pumps.

Included in the recall is the CR-V SUV, the company's top selling vehicle in the U.S.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may be defective and could eventually result in the vehicle stalling, which could cause a crash.

Owners will get a recall notice in the mail.

Honda says they've received no reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition.

FULL RECALL LIST

Acura:

2019 ILX

2019-2020 MDX

2019-2020 MDX Hybrid

2019-2020 RDX

2019-2020 TLX

Honda:

2019-2020 Accord

2019 Accord Hybrid

2019 Civic Coupe and Si Coupe

2019-2020 Civic Hatchback

2019 Civic Sedan and Si Sedan

2019 Civic Type R

2018-2019 CR-V

2019 Fit

2019 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2019 Odyssey

2019 Passport

2019 Pilot