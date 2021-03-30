New York PD releases footage of hate crime against 65-year-old Asian woman

***WARNING Viewer Discretion Advised: The video above contains material that some viewers may find disturbing.

(CNN) - New York Police are looking for a man who viciously assaulted an Asian woman.

Police are calling the assault a hate crime.

It happened in Midtown Manhattan Monday.

In the surveillance video, you see a man walk up to the woman, kick her down on the ground, then continue kicking her in the face.

According to police, the attacker also made anti-Asian comments to the victim.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The video appears to be taken from inside a nearby apartment complex. It shows no-lookers did not react during the assault.

The Brodsky Organization, which owns the complex, said in a statement "the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation."