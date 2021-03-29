Skip to Content

More charges filed against Ghislane Maxwell

Additional charges have been filed against Ghislane Maxwell. 

Prosecutors filed a superseding indictment today charging the longtime associate and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein in an 8 count indictment. 

The indictment includes new charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy sex trafficking of a minor, as well as earlier charges that include perjury. 

Maxwell's trial is scheduled to begin July 12 but could be delayed by the new charges 

Maxwell has previously pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. 

