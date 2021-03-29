Lil Nas X responds to uproar over ‘Satan’ shoes

(CNN) - It's one of the oldest tricks in the music playbook... praise Satan, then watch parents and politicians freak out as kids eat it up. Just ask Slayer and Motley Crue.

But Lil Nas X put a unique spin on the old marketing ploy.

The rapper best from his family-friendly hit "Old Town Road" teamed up with New York art collective MSCHF to modify existing Nike shoes.

They put a pentagram on the kicks, an upside down cross and then injected red ink and a drop of human blood into the shoe's air bubble sole.

Then they limited production to 666 pairs...because, of course they did.

Nike had been quick to distance itself from the shoes, say it has nothing to do with the modification.

The blood comes from MSCHF members who donated it, and the shoes cost just over $1,000.

It's all just a big promotion for Lil Nas X's new song called "Montero, Call Me By Your Name".

South Dakota's governor blasted the show on Twitter, to which Lil Nas X replied "Do you job".

This isn't the first time the MSCHF has toyed with religious imagery to sell shoes.

It created "Jesus Shoes" in 2019, which were the same exact Nike sneaker modified with a steel crucifix and injected with water from the Jordan River the group called "Holy Water."