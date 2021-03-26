Lowe’s offers free Garden-to-Go project kits for spring

(CNN) - Lowe's is celebrating spring with a new giveaway.

The home improvement store chain is giving out free Garden-to-Go project kits to customers next month.

The kits include a variety of gardening products like saplings, seeds and even recipes.

They can be picked up curbside. But families have to register for them first.

Registration kicks off April 1. The first kits will be given out on April 8 and then occur each Thursday through the rest of the month.

Which one you receive depends on when you register.

Lowe's says it will put more details on its Garden-to-Go giveaway on its website.

For more information, click here.