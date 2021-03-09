Skip to Content

Biden German Shepherd sent home after biting incident

President Joe Biden and his dog, Major Biden, Photo Date: Nov 10, 2020
Major Biden (President Joe Biden's dog), Photo Date: 9/23/2020
Champ Biden (President Joe Biden's dog), Photo Date: 12/24/2020

(CNN) - Two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are no longer at the White House.

Sources say the two dogs were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after apparently biting a member of White House security.

One person described the incident as "aggressive".

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Champ and Major moved into the White House in January.

The younger dog, Major, has been known to display agitated behavior, including jumping, barking and charging at staff and security.

