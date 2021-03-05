NFL hires first Black female official

(CNN) -- The NFL is welcoming its first black female official.

Friday, the league announced it has added Maia Chaka to its roster of game officials for the 2021 season.

It's been years in the making. In 2014 Chaka was selected to be a part of the NFL's officiating development program.

The NFL's executive vice president of football operations called her a 'trailblazer' who has put in years of hard work, dedication and perserverence.

In a statement, Chaka said, "I am honored to be selected as an NFL official but this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment, it is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."