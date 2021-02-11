Hooters: ‘Shred your ex’ this Valentine’s Day, get free wings

(CNN) - Hooters is inviting you to "shred you ex" again this Valentine's Day.

You simply destroy a photo of your ex and get 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings.

Participating U.S. locations will have shredders on hand. But you can also do it online.

The chain's website will ask you some questions about the relationship and based on your answers, it recommends the method of destroying the photo.

You upload the photo and then virtually shred, burn, bury, or throw darts at it.

Once you're done, you get a digital coupon.

The promotion is only good for dining in on Sunday, not to-go.

Hooters says it wants to break last year's record of destroying 49,000 photos.