National Guard troops allowed back in Capitol following outrage

(CNN) - National Guard troops were let back into the United States Capitol after being banished to a parking garage for their rest area on Thursday.

Lawmakers expressed outrage over the treatment of the troops after they were told they could no longer use the complex.

Thousands of soldiers were using designated areas in the Capitol building to sleep and rest.

After the shift to the garage at the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center, pictures show guardsmen sitting or lying down in an area cordoned off with caution tape.

Some appeared to be sleeping against concrete pillars in the garage, just a few feet from parked cars.

A guardsmen said there was one electrical outlet and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops.

The National Guard Bureau said Thursday the troop relocation was temporary because congress was in session.

On Wednesday, the troops were protecting the Capitol during President Joe Biden's inauguration. More than 25,000 troops were deployed to Washington D.C.

One guardsman said he felt betrayed by the move to the garage.