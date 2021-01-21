Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead unveiled

(CNN) - Bernie gets a Bobblehead.

During President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, an image of Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting on a folding chair went viral.

The image apparently inspired the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame to create their latest product, which is a figure of the independent senator from Vermont, with a mask.

Officials with the company say the individually numbered Bernie Bobbleheads are expected to be available in May. They will cost $25 each.