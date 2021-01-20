How to watch Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.

He will take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherit a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

The very inaugural ceremony in which presidential power is transferred will be a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden will face.

It will unfold at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the inauguration of Kamala Harris as vice president will mark an expansion of what's possible in American politics. When Harris takes the oath of office on Wednesday, she will be the first female vice president in the nation's history, as well as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the role.

She's expected to deliver remarks late Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial, a symbolic choice during a deeply divided period in the nation's history.

She'll be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and take her oath on a Bible that once belonged to Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right),, Photo Date: 8/12/2020

How to watch?

News 4 Tucson will stream live the event on our Facebook page and kvoa.com/livestream.

Here's the schedule:

8:45 a.m. EST - President-elect Biden, Dr. Biden, Vice President-elect, Mr. Emhoff attend church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

10:30 a.m. EST - President-elect Biden, Dr. Biden, Vice President-elect, Mr. Emhoff arrive at United States Capitol

11:15 a.m. EST - President-elect Biden, Dr. Biden, Vice President-elect, Mr. Emhoff participate in swearing-in ceremony

12:00 p.m. EST - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and 49th Vice President of the United States. The President delivers an inaugural address.

1:40 p.m. EST - The President and Vice President review the readiness of military troops in a pass in review.

2:25 p.m. EST - The President, First Lady, Vice President and Second Gentleman participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

3:15 p.m. EST - The President, First Lady, Vice President and Second Gentleman receive a Presidential Escort to the White House.

5:15 p.m. EST - The President signs executive orders and other presidential actions.

5:45 p.m. EST - The President swears in Day One Presidential Appointees in a virtual ceremony.

8:48 p.m. EST - The President, First Lady, Vice President and Second Gentleman attend the “Celebrating America” inaugural.

9:55 p.m. EST - The President and First Lady appear on the Blue Room Balcony.