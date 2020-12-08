“That is the weirdest looking moose” – Llamas surprise Alaska hikers

(KTUU) Getting out and getting active can do wonders for the mind, body and soul. Perhaps your favorite way to do that is by taking a hike, a snowy stroll or a combination of both.

So who’s your hiking partner of choice? One Alaska couple’s trail team is a trio you likely haven’t seen before: three llamas, ranging in age from teens to late 20s, who seem to enjoy the outdoors just as much as their owners do.

“There’s a reason why we’re doing this after almost 40 years,” says Phil Neuchterlein, “is we really do enjoy them, and it gets us out in places, to places we wouldn’t have seen otherwise. Most of the time, we have them with us.”

Phil and his wife, Linda, began raising llamas back in the 1980s. Phil had seen an advertisement for a pair of them in the now-defunct “Early Winters” catalog, which in turn sprung a candid and partly comedic conversation about possibly purchasing llamas of their own.

