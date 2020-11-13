President Trump threatens to withhold COVID-19 vaccine from New York

(NBC News) President Trump on Friday made his first public remarks in more than a week.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Mr. Trump commented on the work to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine, and threatened to withhold distribution from New York.

"As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York state," Mr. Trump said, taking an apparent swipe at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has questioned the vaccine approval process.

For the first time Mr. Trump also left open the possibility that Joe Biden may be the next president.

"This administration will not be going to a lockdown - hopefully the..., whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, - I guess time will tell," Mr. Trump said.

He has yet to concede the election, which he lost by millions of votes, and continues to spread baseless claims of fraud and vote rigging.

With the government refusing to share resources and information, President-Elect Biden's transition team is beginning its own plans to distribute a vaccine.

