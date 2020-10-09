Decision 2020: The texting election

(NBC News) With just weeks before election day efforts to reach voters digitally are intensifying.

"If there is a screen in front of you, the campaigns are going to use it to reach you, whether it's television, social media, right through your phone through text messages," says Cameron University's Professor Richard Longoria.

Texts are particularly potent because the average American checks their phone about 100 times per day.

Some are even calling this year "The Texting Election."

Texts from both political parties are flooding phones for voters who never signed up to receive them.



The Trump campaign says it will send out more than a billion text messages by election day.



They're able to do so in part because of actions you may have taken in the past.



"Unfortunately, at some point, you probably unwittingly gave up your information," explains CNET's Roger Cheng.



Whether it was for a survey, service, or retailer, often that data is sold to third parties, including campaigns that match it up with public voter information.



As long as there is a human on the other end, those unsolicited texts are legal, but there is a way to opt-out.



"It's actually fairly easy. If you get a text message that you don't want, just reply "stop" and they are obligated to stop sending you messages going forward," Cheng explains.



Unfortunately, that doesn't guarantee you won't continue to get texts from different numbers.

