Trump diagnosis puts new focus on COVID-19 tests

(NBC News) President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis has put a focus on testing.

Many members of the president's staff and those at the debate Tuesday have tested negative for the virus, but health experts caution they're not in the clear.

COVID-19 is thought to incubate for up to two weeks. Test too early and there might not be enough virus particles to register.

"There's still a chance someone can test negative who's actually positive for the virus," explains epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin. "It's complicated and confusing for people to get this straight, but the bottom line is anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure a person can become symptomatic and or test positive."

After exposure, experts recommend waiting three to four days before getting tested, and the Food and Drug Administration says negative antigen results should be confirmed with molecular tests, especially if the person has symptoms and recently attended a large gathering.

