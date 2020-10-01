Man accused of killing girlfriend in Kentucky now behind bars

The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Kentucky, cutting her up and taking her body to a suburb of Chicago is now in custody in Louisville.

Melvin Martin made his first court appearance in Louisville after being extradited from Illinois.

He was arrested September 15th after family members he'd been visiting Illinois told police they found dismembered body parts in his suitcase.

In a virtual court appearance, prosecutors asked the judge to raise martin's bond one million dollars, based on his history of criminal activity.

After an argument from a court appointed defense attorney, the judge agreed to raise the bond to half a million.

Police said martin identified his girlfriend, Ladawndra Ellington, as the woman he killed and put in the suitcase.

He told police he still wanted to be with Ellington even after her death.