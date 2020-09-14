Ambushed: $100,000 reward offered in shooting of L.A. deputies

(NBC News) A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an ambush attack on two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies.

The deputies were shot while sitting in their parked patrol vehicle outside of a train station Saturday night in the city of Compton.

Security cameras captured the shooting.

"He walked along the passenger side of the car. He acted like he was going to walk past the car and he made a left turn directly towards the car and raised a pistol and fired several rounds inside the vehicle, striking both the sheriff's deputies," Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Captain Kent Wegener said.

Both deputies were in critical condition Sunday evening, but are expected to recover.

The deputies have been identified as a 31-year-old female and a 24-year old male. They were both relatively new to the force, sworn in just 14 months ago.

