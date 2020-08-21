Minneapolis considers future of “George Floyd” intersection

(KARE/NBC News) Minneapolis city leaders spent nearly an hour Thursday afternoon discussing what the future of 38th and Chicago, the intersection where George Floyd lost his life, could look like moving forward.

While there's nothing set in stone, city leaders want to keep the intersection as a memorial site, but now it's more so a matter of how to do so effectively.

"Its been difficult to find any consensus about how to move forward," said Assistant City Coordinator, David Rubedor.

After multiple meetings with residents and community leaders in the area of 38th and Chicago, Minneapolis city leaders are moving forward with a planned phased reopening of the intersection, an intersection city leaders say means so much to so many in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"This particular place has transformed into a place of reflection, mourning, community congregation, art, conversation, protests, pain, sorrow, joy and re-imagination," said Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson.

The first phase of reopening involves two options that would reopen 38th, allowing a space for preserved art while reducing the impacts to the surrounding areas.

