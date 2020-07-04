Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man drove a car onto a closed freeway in Seattle and barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters, critically injuring two women.

A Washington State Patrol report says Dawit Kelete of Seattle drove around several vehicles that were blocking Interstate 5 and sped into the crowd early Saturday.

He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

A hospital spokesperson says 24-year-old Summer Taylor, of Seattle, was in critical condition while 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, was upgraded to serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.