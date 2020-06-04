Finding work amid record unemployment

(NBC News) With unemployment at its highest level in decades, competition is as fierce as ever for people hoping to find a new job.

Sometimes the smallest detail can be the key to rejoining the workforce.

Jennifer Sethre of Intry careers says 75 percent of resumes submitted for a job will never be seen by someone who works there.

"There are 127 metrics for reasons why your resume doesn't get through applicant tracking software," Sethre says.

Things like length, font size and a lack of certain key words can cause good candidates to be rejected.

That's why some job seekers are turning to paid services like Intry for help on learning to craft carefully targeted resumes.

VCandidates founder LT Bryson says job seekers must be memorable.

"Create a brand statement for yourself so you know exactly who you are," she says.

Her company creates profiles for clients, reviews resumes and even coaches them through mock interviews.

When job seekers feel like no one understands what they're going through, Wisdo.com introduces people to others who have been in their shoes.

"People who are in social networks, they have their own networks and still they can't find people to talk to about what matters most in their lives," says Wisdo's Boaz Goan.

Bottom line, employment experts say putting the best possible shine on job skills and qualifications is more important than ever before.

