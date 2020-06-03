Donations surge amid George Floyd protests

(NBC News) As protests in the wake of George Floyd’S death continue amid the coronavirus outbreak, many are looking for ways to support the call for justice while still staying at home.

It's led to an outpouring of millions of dollars in financial contributions.

A Go Fund Me set up by Floyd's family has raised six times more than its initial fundraising goal of $1.5 million dollars.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund has been flooded with so many donations over the past week, they’ve stopped accepting them.

Civil rights groups have also seen a surge in support.

Unfortunately, the wave of giving can also bring on a spike in charity scams.

"Do not act impulsively, because there are a lot of predators ready to take advantage of generosity," warns Laurie Styron of Charity Watch.

Before you donate you can make sure it's a legitimate, tax-deductible non-profit by looking it up on sites like Charity Watch, Guide Star or Charity Navigator.

Those sites also list how much of the organization's funding is going to programs.

"As a rule of thumb 75 percent is a good number to look for," says Charity Navigator's Michael Thatcher.

Once you've made the decision to donate, signing up for recurring or monthly contributions can support the cause on a regular basis.

