Federal officer killed in shooting near California protest

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — U.S. authorities say the killing of a federal contract security officer who was watching over a protest in Oakland was an act of domestic terrorism.

Authorities say a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on Friday night and someone fired at the officers — killing one and wounding the other.

The officers worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security and monitoring the protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Although a suspect hasn't been named, or whether authorities have determined whether the shooter had anything to do with the protest, the DHS said the killing was an act of domestic terrorism.