Record low travel forecast for Memorial Day weekend

(NBC News) This weekend is the unofficial start of the summer, but many traditional Memorial Day activities will be put on hold this year, including vacations.

"We actually expect to see a record low in travel volume," says AAA's Jeanette Casselano.

It's the first time in two decades AAA isn't releasing an official travel forecast.

Americans are expected to stay at home, with the Centers for Disease Control still recommending against non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, as some areas begin reopening americans are starting to show an interest in traveling again.

"We're seeing over 40% planning to take a trip this summer," says Hopper's Liana Corwin.

User activity on the Hopper app quadrupled in recent weeks, but experts warn to plan with caution.

Hawaii, for example, requires a 14-day quarantine for visitors through June, with a possible $5,000 fine or year in prison for violators.

"You need to understand the rules and regulations of where you're traveling to," Casselano says.

