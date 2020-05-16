Virus rules tighten illegal immigration on northern border

A U.S. government immigration rule implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is tightening illegal immigration along the northern border.

The rule led to the immediate return to Canada of five Mexican citizens apprehended recently after illegally entering the United States in remote northern Maine.

A similar Canadian policy allows the return to the United States of most people seeking asylum in Canada.

President Donald Trump in March granted U.S. Customs and Border Protection the power to quickly expel migrants, citing the potential threat to public health.

The vast majority of the expulsions have been on the southern border.