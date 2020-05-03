Manatee calf rescued along the Florida coast

A group of people were able to rescue an infant manatee along the coast in the Florida Keys.

The orphaned female calf was spotted at a private residence along a dock off Islamorada.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with staff from the Dolphin Research Center's manatee rescue team used a large net to scoop the infant from the water.

A spokesperson for the D.R.C. says it's unusual for a calf to be without its mother and this one appears to have been on its own for several days.

The baby manatee has a bacterial infection and came in underweight at 65.5 pounds.

The Miami Seaquarium is treating the female calf and says she is in "guarded condition."