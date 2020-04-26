Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks.

The average price dropped by 80 cents since mid-October 2019, Lundberg said.

According to Lundberg, prices are expected to continue dropping as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.