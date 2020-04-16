Down The Drain: Breweries in Portland dump unsold beer

(KGW/NBC News) Portland, Oregon is well-known for its beer, and sadly much of it is going to waste now that many beer drinkers are staying at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The PPV, Inc. wastewater treatment facility in Northwest Portland is one of the places where some of it is going.

Company vice president Adam Borgens said it all started last week with some unusual requests.

"At first you read it and it's like it, this a joke," he said.

But it was no joke. There were two requests to treat not just kegs worth of beer at the treatment facility, but tanker truck loads.

"We've probably had 15,000-20,000 gallons of beer in the facility to be treated," Borgens said. "I wish we could have just taken it to a park and let everybody have a little fun… but unfortunately it came here for treatment, so we make sure everything is handled safely."

The beer had passed it freshness date, so getting rid of it was really the only option.

