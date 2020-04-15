Police: Florida man committed murder after COVID-19 jail release

(WFLA/NBC News) An inmate who was released from Florida's Hillsborough County Jail in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus is back behind bars and accused of committing second-degree murder.

Deputies say 26-year-old Joseph Edwards Williams shot and killed a man the day after he got out of jail.

Williams was arrested on a warrant Monday night in Gibsonton in connection to a March 20 shooting homicide in Tampa's Progress Village area.

Online jail records show Williams had been released from custody at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 per an administrative order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the county jails. The sheriff’s office says he was one of more than 100 inmates released from custody until trial.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released 164 inmates considered low level and non-violent offenders.

