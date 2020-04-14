Federal lawsuit filed against Liberty University for refusing to refund student fees after classes moved online

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses Liberty University of profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to refund thousands of dollars in room and board and other fees owed to students after the school moved classes online.

The lawsuit says the university purported to remain open so that it could refuse to return fees paid by students and their parents for the remainder of the spring semester.

Liberty said in a statement that each of the changes it made was required by government officials. It says it has “tirelessly" tried to balance the needs of students, employees, and the community during the pandemic.