Kroger announces ‘hero bonus’ to frontline workers

Kroger has announced a 'hero bonus' for all of its frontline employees.

The grocer said Tuesday it will add $2 to associates' standard pay rate for hours worked March 29 through April 18.

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will get the 'hero bonus.'

Kroger’s chairman and CEO said: "It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency."

The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger’s one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

That bonus to hourly frontline associates pays out on April 3.

Kroger operates over 2700 stores and several regional supermarket chains in 35 states.