DHS: Pandemic measures have cut illegal border crossings by half

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite confusion about how it was all working.

Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday.

According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.