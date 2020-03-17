Working from home during the coronavirus

(NBC) - As covid-19 concerns shut down offices across the country, demand for virtual communication tools is growing.

“We have experienced a real surge in interest both from existing customers and from new customers,” said Stewart Butterfield, Slack Founder & CEO.

Instant messaging platform Slack is among the companies scaling up operations and expanding resources for users to help navigate off-site communication.

"Some of it’s tips, some of it’s advice but some of it there's real significant challenges in how organizations are going to manage through this change,” said Butterfield.

To make working from home work for you, make sure you have sufficient equipment, internet bandwidth and security to complete daily tasks.

“Really trying to build out a work station you can feel comfortable working long hours in,” said Roger Cheng with CNET.

Many tech companies are offering remote work software for free right now including video conferencing features on Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts Meet.

“The first time you start working remotely most folks it's a little jarring, you're missing that human interaction,” said Cheng.

Facetime and Skype apps can also allow for face-to-face communication, so workers feel less isolated.

To stay productive on a personal computer, you may want to adjust the settings.

“Sort of creating a work focused profile that doesn't include email or instant message from your friends and family.”

With many schools canceling classes and potentially a parent working from home, staying focused may be the biggest challenge.