Wife of Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Last updated today at 7:56 pm
Richard Burdett
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire at the eTalk Festival Party, during the Toronto International Film Festival.

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. She is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.

Earlier in the day, the office had said the prime minister is quarantining himself at home after wife returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever.

Trudeau's office said the prime minister “is in good health with no symptoms.”

