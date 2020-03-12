Disneyland to close Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON - Hoping to make a visit to the "Happiest Place on Earth"? You may need to put that trip on hold.

Disneyland Resort officials announced Thursday that they will be closing the park due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Associated Press, California Gov. Gavin Newsom put in place a cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 250 people or more through the March after the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

The day after the decision was made, Disneyland Resort Operations released a statement that it will close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure starting Saturday morning.

In the statement, it said the closure is expected to last through the end of the month.

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, allowing time for hotel patrons to make travel arrangements.

At this time, Downtown Disney will remain open.

At this time, Disney World remains open in Florida. However, restrictions have been made at Disney's parks in Tokyo and Shanghai.