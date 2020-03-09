Remains of missing 15-month-old found in Tennessee

(WCYB/NBC News) Authorities say remains believed to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell were found on a family member's property in Blountville, Tennessee Friday evening.

Authorities say the property belonged to a family member of Megan Boswell, who is Evelyn's mother.

The remains are being sent for an autopsy.

Boswell was reported missing nearly three weeks ago after family members told police that they had not seen her since late December.

Her mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell was later arrested on charges of failing a false report.

Authorities say her inaccurate and conflicting statements hindered their investigation.

