N4T Investigators: Tucson pool company’s license revoked after customer complaints

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators have spent nearly two months looking into complaints against Tucson-based pool company Imperial Pools & Design LLC.

Four customers went on the record with the N4T Investigators and said they each spent tens of thousands of dollars for a new pool but faced many unexpected delays and issues throughout the process.

"The whole process was a nightmare,” said Heather Fordyce.

"I feel stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Rochelle Prettitore said.

"I would never use him again as a contractor,” Michael Wahl said.

"Honestly, I don't believe he had any intention of finishing our pool,” Catherine Savani said.

Rochelle Prettitore and Catherine Savani both said they made it through the majority of payment installments for their new pools. Prettitore said she spent more than $48,000, Savani said she paid $28,000.

Prettitore said she has been left waiting for work she paid for to be done.

"So we have paid him almost the entirety of the contract the last payment we paid him was for pool equipment which we do not have it was to do that water feature which has not been done,” Prettitore said.

"We paid that fourth installment and haven't had any work done, since then they ghosted us,” Savani said.

Last month the N4T Investigators reached out to Patrick Crone about the allegations. He did an interview with us for more than an hour saying these are just unhappy customers not understanding delays he's facing during the pandemic.

"They just don't like what they hear and that's not fair to a contractor. It doesn't matter if it's somebody building your driveway or a guy building your house, there are delays,” Crone explained.

Patrick provided us with Savani and Prettitore's contracts which include a broad clause indicating that the projects could take longer than expected due to material shortages.

Heather Fordyce actually had her pool finished, after what she says was a horrible experience. Then, her pool equipment began to become unleveled. She said Crone refuses to fix it.

"We just want it to be functional, who knows down the road if there will be further issues,” Fordyce said.

But Crone says he won’t fix it because the issue wasn’t caused by work from Imperial Pools, he claims.

"I didn't touch that deck or those drainpipes or that drain line,” Crone said.

Michael Wahl said he spent just under $110,000 for his pool, which also was finished, but afterward had issues with the hot tub.

"Throughout the process, we had a hole for months, then we had shotcrete but no progression. The tile on the hot tub has been replaced four times and it's disbanding again and we are on the fifth time,” Wahl explained.

Wahl took his complaint to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, it made it to court but his case was dismissed because Imperial Pools had done most of the work and had a valid justification for failing to perform work on the rest, according to court documents.

Crone now has 10 open ROC complaints since 2020, two have been added within the last two weeks. Last week Crone’s pool and solar license were revoked by the ROC.

In an email to the News 4 Tucson Investigators, the ROC said the revocation resulted from a 2020 investigation that found Imperial Pools and Design LLC failed to complete the project in a workmanlike manner, aided and abetted an unlicensed person and failed to take appropriate corrective action following a written directive from the Registrar. All are violations of Arizona Revised Statutes.

It said the case consisted of the consolidation of six consumer complaints from Tucson, Vail, Oro Valley and Sahuarita homeowners that were received between May and October 2020. Crone also faces $1500 in civil penalties.

In a text message to the News 4 Tucson Investigators, Crone admitted to using an unlicensed contractor adding he was the best Mason he ever met and confirmed he is selling his company.

He agreed to another interview but backed out a couple of hours before we were supposed to meet and instead sent us a statement. In it, he said the revocation of his license wasn’t right because Imperial did and does good work including masonry, he points out Imperial still has a general contractors license and he intends to finish all the projects. Finally, Patrick thinks instead of a story about Imperial Pools News 4 Tucson should be investigating others in Tucson’s pool industry.

Crone tells the N4T Investigators he plans on using his GC license to finish work he’s not allowed to. With a GC license, the ROC says he can legally hire licensed workers to complete projects. But the ROC tells the N4T Investigators they are actively investigating imposing possible disciplinary action against his GC license as well.

Crone said he plans on finishing all jobs within two to three weeks.

