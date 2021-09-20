N4T Investigators: Police reports reveal more information on deadly Tucson crash linked to street racing

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators are learning more about a deadly crash that happened at Golf Links Rd. and Sarnoff on April 27, witnesses said the crash was the result of street racing.

It took nearly four months for the Tucson Police Department to release the police reports and 911 call audio tapes to the N4T Investigators.

The 911 calls show some callers reported that speeding was a factor.

“There’s a high-speed crash one vehicle going at least 80 miles an hour and plowed into a car making a left turn. People are trying to get the person out of the car right now,” one caller reported. "It’s a bad situation."

One caller reported street racing being involved.

“There were definitely injuries the guys were racing they had to be going 100 miles per hour,” another caller told 911 operators.

The documents show several witness statements to officers that the crash was related to street racing.

According to investigators, a Ford F-250 crashed into 54-year-old Timothy Tengler’s car while he was making a left-hand turn. Witnesses claim the driver of the Ford F-250 was racing a Dodge Ram, which pulled over at the scene.

Officers questioned the driver of the Dodge Ram who denied racing the other truck. The driver of the Ford F-250 was questioned later at the hospital and according to the police reports admitted racing the other truck.

The N4T Investigators called that driver after receiving the police reports, again four months after the crash. He denied racing and told us to contact his attorney. We reached out to who he said his attorney was and received no response.

We are not releasing the driver’s identities because they have not been charged with a crime.

We spoke to Robert Mills who said he was the first on the scene and tried to help get Tengler out of the car.

“It was serious. I knew pretty instantly this individual wasn’t going to make it," Mills said. "People just take off fast without thinking of the consequences of what could possibly happen."

We also spoke to Circe Cook who was the first to call 911.

“Wanted to make sure someone got there as soon as possible," Cook said. "Very selfish of those people knowing they took someone’s life just to drag race.”

The N4T Investigators questioned the Tucson Police Department about why no arrests have been made. Officer David Fritch said that charges could come in the future.

“So right now, detectives are still working on it it’s still an active investigation and charges could be coming in the future,” Officer Fritch said.

In January, TPD began a special enforcement against street racing after a News 4 Tucson investigation. Since then, the Department says it has charged more than 100 people with street racing and impounded 36 vehicles. Officer Fritch believes that can be one of the biggest deterrents.

If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email the N4T Investigators at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.