N4T Investigators: City of Tucson issues new rules on where 5G towers can go

TUCSON (KVOA) - For months the News 4 Tucson Investigators have been hearing from people concerned with 5G towers popping up near their homes. The City of Tucson had said a state law, aiming to streamline the 5G permitting process, took away its voice on where 5G towers are going.

The City recently implemented a new “Utility Manual” that places much stricter rules on the telecom companies.

Ward 6 Councilmember Steve Kozachik said it requires that 5G towers not be placed within 150 feet of any other “vertical element.”

“In other words, it has to be 150 feet away from utility poles, stop signs, street lights," Kozachik said. "That’s going to force the conversation of colocation.”

Kozachik has been vocal about the limitations placed on the city. He says the manual gives the city and residents a voice in the 5G discussion.

“We have taken back our voice," Kozachik said. "We have said the city and the residents have a say in how our rights of way are developed.”

But not every resident agrees, Dr. Rima Laibow responded “nonsense” when told what Kozachik said. Laibow said she has been diagnosed with a sensitivity to radio waves and lives next to the planned site of a 5G tower. She has filed an ADA complaint.

Laibow and her neighbors have been parking their cars in the area where the tower is planned to try and stop it.

She believes the City turned to the utility manual option instead of the council voting on an ordinance, to avoid opening things up to public comment.

“We don’t have a voice, the utility manual we believe is a sham document,” Dr. Laibow said.

But Kozachik said the utility manual will actually increase opportunities for public input. The N4T Investigators asked him if he is worried the telecom companies will try and sue the city. He responded saying, “No. If they want to try to sue us, they can meet us at the courtroom steps this is completely legal we are operating within our rights.”

