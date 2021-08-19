N4T Investigators: Historic water shortage declared for Colorado River to impact Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first time ever a “Tier 1” water shortage has been declared along the Colorado River and Arizona is expected to be impacted the most.

The Bureau of Reclamation declared the shortage Monday as it issued its latest outlook for the river for the next 24 months. That forecast showed that by the end of this year Lake Mead, the huge reservoir near Las Vegas which sustains Arizona, would reach a level of 1,066 feet above sea level. It hasn’t seen a level that low since it began to fill after the completion of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s.

Kathy Jacobs is an environmental expert with the University of Arizona Department of Environmental Sciences and has lived in Tucson for 40 years. She said the shortage is due to climate change and is in line with heatwaves and more frequent wildfires. The shortages she expects will only get worse.

“We know this is a trend that’s going to continue," Jacobs said. "People who have studied climate change for decades are surprised how quickly these impacts are coming.”

Chris Udall is the Executive Director of the Arizona Agribusiness and Water Counsel, he said water rights are broken down by priority. The first to suffer the effects will be Pinal County farmers.

“A lot of them will be going back to groundwater, fallowing acreage, praying for rain,” Udall said. "If we get to a Tier 2 shortage, heaven forbid, then it starts tapping into folks outside Central Arizona could get into the tribes and the City’s."

Tima Campbell is the Director of Land Resources for Farmers Investment Co. and the Green Valley Pecan Company. He said to run a massive operation like that, it takes a lot of water and they rely heavily on Colorado River water pumped through a giant filtration system.

Campbell said they won’t be forced to make cuts due to the Tier 1 declaration yet, but have already been preparing for lower water levels, moving to a sprinkler system to help conserve water.

“We all draw from the same aquifer. Mother Nature you never know what’s going to happen next year,” Campbell said.

The City of Tucson says it’s not expecting impacts anytime soon.

James McAdam is a spokesperson for the Tucson Water Department. He said the City has long prepared for this.

“The City has been planning for a shortage along the Colorado River for decades,” McAdams said.

It would be effected only in the final shortage Tier as laid out by the Bureau of Reclamation. The City runs on a 100-year supply of water and even as the population grows it says usage is dropping.

“We have added 200,000 people in the last 30 years but the amount of water each person uses has gone down by a third, the net result is we use the same amount of water we did in the 1980s,” McAdams explained.

Campbell said a silver lining may be the historic monsoon rainfall we have received this year, he hopes it will slow down the shortage but perhaps it’s just slowing down the inevitable.

